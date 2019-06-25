UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Croatian President On National Day

UAE leaders congratulate Croatian President on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory message to President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović of Croatia, on the occasion of her country's National Day celebrations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Grabar-Kitarović. Their Highnesses also sent congratulatory messages to the Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković on the occasion.

