UAE Leaders Congratulate Croatian President On Election Win

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 06:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Zoran Milanović of Croatia on his election win.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the President-elect of Croatia.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

