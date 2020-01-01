UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Cuban President On Liberation Day

Wed 01st January 2020

UAE leaders congratulate Cuban President on Liberation Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Miguel Diaz-Canel of Cuba, on the occasion of his country's Liberation Day, which is marked on 1st January.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to the Cuban President on the occasion.

