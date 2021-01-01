UAE leaders congratulate Cuban President on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory message to Miguel Diaz-Canel, President of Cuba, on the occasion of his country's National Day anniversary.

UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar messages to President Miguel Diaz-Canel and to Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, on the occasion.