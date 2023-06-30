Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques On Success Of Hajj Season

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2023 | 11:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on success of Hajj season

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the success of the Hajj season of 1444 AH.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his sincere congratulations on the success of the Hajj season this year, which was achieved by the grace of Allah the Almighty, and thanks to the generous care of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his wise government and its institutions, to ensure that pilgrims can perform the rituals in tranquility and safety.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Hajj Dubai Rashid Saudi Arabia Saud Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Chile

1 hour ago
 UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new histori ..

UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new historical era: UAE Ambassador

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

9 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

14 hours ago
UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

24 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

1 day ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

1 day ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

1 day ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Middle East