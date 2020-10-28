UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Czech President On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 10:45 AM

UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of congratulations to Miloš Zeman, President of the Czech Republic, on the occasion of 'Independent Czechoslovak State Day', observed on October 28th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages of congratulations to President Zeman and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, on the occasion.

