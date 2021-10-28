UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate Czech President On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 12:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of congratulations to President Miloš Zeman of the Czech Republic, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on 28th October.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages of congratulations to President Zeman and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence Czech Republic October

Recent Stories

IS Supporter Planning Attacks at Military Faciliti ..

IS Supporter Planning Attacks at Military Facilities Eliminated in Russia's Nort ..

22 minutes ago
 Afghanistan’s neighbors ask Taliban rulers to fu ..

Afghanistan’s neighbors ask Taliban rulers to fulfill commitments

41 minutes ago
 Sudanese Military Chief Removes 6 Ambassadors From ..

Sudanese Military Chief Removes 6 Ambassadors From Their Posts - Reports

32 minutes ago
 Xavi the favourite after Barcelona sack Koeman as ..

Xavi the favourite after Barcelona sack Koeman as coach

32 minutes ago
 Over 500 Firefighters Sent to Tackle Forest Blaze ..

Over 500 Firefighters Sent to Tackle Forest Blaze in Tibet - China's Emergency M ..

32 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Mayor of Rotterdam

RAK Ruler receives Mayor of Rotterdam

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.