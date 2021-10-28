UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of congratulations to President Miloš Zeman of the Czech Republic, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on 28th October.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages of congratulations to President Zeman and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, on the occasion.