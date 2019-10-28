UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Czech President On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 03:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of congratulations to Miloš Zeman, President of the Czech Republic, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on 28th October.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to President Zeman and Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babich, on the occasion.

