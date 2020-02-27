UAE leaders congratulate Dominican President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Danilo Medina of the Dominican Republic, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, marked on 27th February.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to President Medina on the occasion.