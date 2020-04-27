UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Dutch King On 'Kings Day'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 12:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Dutch King on 'Kings Day'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, on the occasion of his country's Kings Day, celebrated on April 27th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched two similar congratulatory messages to King Willem-Alexander and to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rota.

