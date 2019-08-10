UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Ecuador's President On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 04:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Ecuador's President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Lenín Moreno of Ecuador on the occasion of her country's Independence Day, marked annually on 10th August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Moreno.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence Ecuador August

Recent Stories

US' role vital for Indo-Pak dialogue, undo Indian ..

26 minutes ago

RTA imposes fine on transporters charging extra fa ..

26 minutes ago

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) 7th Asian Youth F ..

30 minutes ago

Export of IT services earns over $1 bln

26 minutes ago

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

31 minutes ago

Three kiln workers among four electrocuted in Fais ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.