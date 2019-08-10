ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Lenín Moreno of Ecuador on the occasion of her country's Independence Day, marked annually on 10th August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Moreno.