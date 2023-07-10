Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate Edgars Rinkēvičs On His Swearing-in As Latvian President

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 09:15 PM

UAE Leaders congratulate Edgars Rinkēvičs on his swearing-in as Latvian President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Edgars Rinkēvičs on his swearing-in as President of Latvia.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to Rinkēvičs.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid Latvia Court

Recent Stories

UAE National Election Committee announces parliame ..

UAE National Election Committee announces parliament candidate registration date ..

38 minutes ago
 Dubai Police launch second edition of Electronic G ..

Dubai Police launch second edition of Electronic Games Championship

38 minutes ago
 Arada reports 186% rise in sales during first half ..

Arada reports 186% rise in sales during first half of 2023 to AED4.26bn

2 hours ago
 Chinese keen on joint ventures in ceramics industr ..

Chinese keen on joint ventures in ceramics industry

2 hours ago
 Commissioner impose ban on swimming, bathing, divi ..

Commissioner impose ban on swimming, bathing, diving in canals/river

2 hours ago
 Former USA Gymnastics Physician Larry Nassar Stabb ..

Former USA Gymnastics Physician Larry Nassar Stabbed in Prison - Reports

2 hours ago
DC pays visit to expected floods areas

DC pays visit to expected floods areas

2 hours ago
 Justice Khawaja Naseem sworn in as acting AJK Chie ..

Justice Khawaja Naseem sworn in as acting AJK Chief Justice

2 hours ago
 Water level increases in Sutlej river after releas ..

Water level increases in Sutlej river after release by India

2 hours ago
 Canada Pledges $2Bln for NATO's Operation Reassura ..

Canada Pledges $2Bln for NATO's Operation Reassurance Over Next 3 Years - Trudea ..

2 hours ago
 Swiss Ambassador calls on Governor Sindh Kamran Kh ..

Swiss Ambassador calls on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori

2 hours ago
 Trudeau Says Canada to 'Stand Very Strongly' Again ..

Trudeau Says Canada to 'Stand Very Strongly' Against Use of Cluster Ammunition

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East