UAE Leaders congratulate Edgars Rinkēvičs on his swearing-in as Latvian President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Edgars Rinkēvičs on his swearing-in as President of Latvia.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to Rinkēvičs.