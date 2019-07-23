UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Egyptian President On Revolution Day

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 10:45 AM

UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on Revolution Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt on the occasion of his country's Revolution Day, which is marked on 23rd July.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Egyptian President.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Egypt UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid July

Recent Stories

Mohsin Abbas controversy: Here's how Pakistani div ..

23 seconds ago

Survivors of deadly Laos dam collapse homeless a y ..

24 seconds ago

Trial opens for Philippine journalist critical of ..

2 minutes ago

Hopes dashed as Ethiopia-Eritrea peace process sta ..

2 minutes ago

US envoy heads to Afghanistan, Qatar for peace neg ..

2 minutes ago

Indian police arrest 21 youth in IOK

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.