UAE Leaders Congratulate Egyptian President On Revolution Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 12:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on Revolution Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of congratulations to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, on the occasion of Revolution Day, observed on July 23.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent two similar congratulations messages to President El Sisi. Their Highnesses also sent messages on the occasion to Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly.

