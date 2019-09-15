UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate El Salvador On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 01:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate El Salvador on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on September 15th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Bukele, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence El Salvador September

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Guatemala&#039;s Presiden ..

35 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Costa Rica o ..

35 minutes ago

ERC continues aid efforts in Hadramaut, Yemen

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 15, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Expo projects energise economic activit ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.