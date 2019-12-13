UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Elected Algerian President

Fri 13th December 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Abdelmadjid Tebboune for winning the presidential elections in Algeria.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Tebboune.

