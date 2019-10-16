UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Elected Tunisian President

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 02:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate elected Tunisian President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Kais Saied for winning the presidential elections in Tunisia.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Saied.

