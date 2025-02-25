UAE Leaders Congratulate Emir Of Kuwait On National Day, Liberation Day
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to H.H. Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of his country's National Day and Liberation Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Kuwaiti Emir, and to the Kuwaiti Prime Minister H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
