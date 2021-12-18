UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, on his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to the Emir of Qatar, on the occasion.