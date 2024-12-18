UAE Leaders Congratulate Emir Of Qatar On National Day
Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 11:45 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, on the occasion of his country's National Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Emir of Qatar and to Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, on the occasion.
