UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Emomali Rahmon On Being Re-elected Tajikistan's President

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 06:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Emomali Rahmon on being re-elected Tajikistan's President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan on being re-elected for another presidential term.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to the Tajikistan President.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Tajikistan

Recent Stories

Emirates Skywards hits the 20-year mark with over ..

31 minutes ago

Three billion people globally lack handwashing fac ..

50 minutes ago

Everyone should work in their limits and should no ..

54 minutes ago

Legal action will be taken if PDM violates Gujranw ..

58 minutes ago

AJK President stresses need for dialogue between A ..

59 minutes ago

Pakistani dramas are casting negative impact on yo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.