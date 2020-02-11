UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Emperor Of Japan On National Foundation Day

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Emperor of Japan on National Foundation Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to His Majesty Naruhito, the Emperor of Japan, on the occasion of the National Foundation Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched two similar messages to Emperor Naruhito.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also sent two similar cables of congratulations to Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan.

