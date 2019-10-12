UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Equatorial Guinea On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 03:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Equatorial Guinea on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to the President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on October 12th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to the President of Equatorial Guinea and the country's PM Francisco Pascual Eyegue Obama Asue, on the occasion.

