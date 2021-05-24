UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Eritrean President On Independence Day

Mon 24th May 2021

UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar greetings to the Eritrean president.

