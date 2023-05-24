UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate Eritrean President On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 11:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar greetings to the Eritrean President.

