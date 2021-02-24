UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Estonian President On Independence Day

Wed 24th February 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Kersti Kaljulaid of Estonia on the occasion of her country's Independence Day celebrations, marked on 24th February.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar congratulatory messages to President Kaljulaid and the country's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on the occasion.

