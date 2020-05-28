UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Ethiopian President On National Day

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent congratulatory messages to President Sahle-Work Zewde of Ethiopia on the occasion of her country's National Day, marked on 28th May.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Zewde. Their Highnesses also congratulated Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, on the occasion.

