UAE leaders congratulate Ethiopian Prime Minister on his re-election

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, on his re-election as prime minister.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to the Ethiopian Prime Minister.