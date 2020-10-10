UAE leaders congratulate Fijian President on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Fijian President Jioji Konrote, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Konrote and to Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, on the occasion.