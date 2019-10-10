UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Fijian President On National Day

UAE leaders congratulate Fijian President on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Fijian President Jioji Konrote, on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is observed on 10th October.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Konrote and to Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, on the occasion.

