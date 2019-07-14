UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate French President On National Day

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 04:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate French President on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Emmanuel Macron of France, on the occasion of his country's National Day, know as "Bastille Day".

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to the French President on the occasion.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also dispatched similar messages to Edouard Philippe, Prime Minister of France.

