UAE leaders congratulate Gabonese President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of Gabon, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed on 17th August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar congratulatory messages to President of Gabon. Their Highnesses also sent similar messages to Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda, Prime Minister of Gabon, on the occasion.