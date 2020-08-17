UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Gabonese President On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 11:00 AM

UAE leaders congratulate Gabonese President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of Gabon, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed on 17th August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar congratulatory messages to President of Gabon. Their Highnesses also sent similar messages to Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda, Prime Minister of Gabon, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence Gabon August

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Indonesian President on In ..

33 minutes ago

RS. 1500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 83 L ..

41 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 17 August 2020

48 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ethiopian PM congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed on pe ..

10 hours ago

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE capital m ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.