UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Salome Zourabichvili of Georgia on her country's Independence Day, marked on 26th May.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Zourabichvili, as well as Giorgi Gakharia, Prime Minister of Georgia.