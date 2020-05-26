UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Georgian President On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 01:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Salome Zourabichvili of Georgia on her country's Independence Day, marked on 26th May.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Zourabichvili, as well as Giorgi Gakharia, Prime Minister of Georgia.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence Georgia May

Recent Stories

New Zealand’s PM gives calm response to earthqua ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 1, 356 deaths with 57, 705 cases ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 26, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces gradual reopening of ..

12 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Pakistani ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.