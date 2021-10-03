UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate German President On Unity Day

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 01:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany, on the occasion of his country's Unity Day, which is marked on 3rd October.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Steinmeier. Their Highnesses also sent congratulatory messages to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the occasion.

