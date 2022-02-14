UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate German President On Re-election

February 14, 2022

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2022) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of congratulations to Dr Frank-Walter Steinmeier on his re-election as the German President.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to the German president.

>