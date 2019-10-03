UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate German President On Unity Day

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 03:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate German President on Unity Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany, on the occasion of his country's Unity Day, which is observed on 3rd October.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to President Steinmeier and to the country's Chancellor Angela Merkel, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Germany Rashid Angela Merkel October

Recent Stories

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) implements ne ..

5 minutes ago

Ghous praises federal govt's efforts for economic ..

5 minutes ago

Surgical goods, medical instruments worth $ 73.402 ..

5 minutes ago

KPT shipping intelligence report

5 minutes ago

Indian troops arrest over a dozen youth in IOK

2 minutes ago

250-bed hospital to be established in Skardu

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.