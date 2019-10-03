UAE leaders congratulate German President on Unity Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany, on the occasion of his country's Unity Day, which is observed on 3rd October.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to President Steinmeier and to the country's Chancellor Angela Merkel, on the occasion.