UAE leaders congratulate Ghanaian President on his re-election

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of congratulations to President Nana Akufo-Addo on his re-election as President of Ghana.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar cables of congratulations to President Nana Akufo-Addo.