UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Ghanaian President On National Day

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 01:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Ghanaian President on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar congratulatory messages to President Akufo-Addo.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Ghana

Recent Stories

Four colonies sealed in Faisalabad

10 minutes ago

Schedule for issuance, renewal of pesticides licen ..

10 minutes ago

Rare calm in Syria's Idlib after ceasefire deal

10 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan condoles death of renown ..

16 minutes ago

NBF registers 11,000 members in year 2019 to provi ..

13 minutes ago

Playback singer 'Mala Begum' remembered

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.