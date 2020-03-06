UAE leaders congratulate Ghanaian President on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar congratulatory messages to President Akufo-Addo.