UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Sir Bob Dadae Governor-General of Papua New Guinea, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed on 16th September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to the Governor-General, and the country's Prime Minister James Marape, on the occasion.