UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of congratulations to Governor-General of Tuvalu Iakoba Italeli on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to the Governor-General of Tuvalu and his Prime Minister Kausea Natano.