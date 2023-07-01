UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canada on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as sent a message of congratulations to Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, on the occasion of her country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to Governor General Simon and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the occasion.