Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate Governor-General Of Papua New Guinea On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2023 | 03:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Sir Bob Dadae Governor-General of Papua New Guinea, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Governor-General of Papua New Guinea, and the country's Prime Minister, James Marape, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid Independence Papua New Guinea Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

18 minutes ago
 Laiba Nasir-led Stars continue their winning strea ..

Laiba Nasir-led Stars continue their winning streak with the third consecutive v ..

50 minutes ago
 Sadia Iqbal replaces Fatima Sana in Pakistan squad ..

Sadia Iqbal replaces Fatima Sana in Pakistan squad for Asian Games

1 hour ago
 Massive increase in POL prices challenged before L ..

Massive increase in POL prices challenged before LHC

1 hour ago
 China to step up geothermal energy development in ..

China to step up geothermal energy development in clean heating push

3 hours ago
 JI announces nationwide sit-ins against petroleum ..

JI announces nationwide sit-ins against petroleum price hike

3 hours ago
Govt determined to rationalize power sector: PM

Govt determined to rationalize power sector: PM

3 hours ago
 DEWA adopts new Microsoft generative AI tool to dr ..

DEWA adopts new Microsoft generative AI tool to drive digital transformation

4 hours ago
 After crackdown, gold marek to reopen today

After crackdown, gold marek to reopen today

4 hours ago
 UN scales up support for disaster relief

UN scales up support for disaster relief

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East