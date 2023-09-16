UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Sir Bob Dadae Governor-General of Papua New Guinea, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Governor-General of Papua New Guinea, and the country's Prime Minister, James Marape, on the occasion.