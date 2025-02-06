UAE Leaders Congratulate Governor-General Of New Zealand On National Day
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 12:18 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Governor-General of New Zealand Cindy Kiro on her country's National Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to New Zealand's Governor-General and the country's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.
