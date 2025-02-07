UAE Leaders Congratulate Governor-General Of Grenada On Independence Day
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 03:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Cécile La Grenade, Governor-General of Grenada, on her country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Governor-General and to the country's Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell.
