UAE Leaders Congratulate Governor-General Of Grenada On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 03:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Grenada on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Cécile La Grenade, Governor-General of Grenada, on her country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Governor-General and to the country's Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell.

