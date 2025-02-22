Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate Governor-General Of Saint Lucia On Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2025 | 08:01 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Lucia on Independence Day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 22nd February, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message to Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles, Governor-General of Saint Lucia, congratulating him on his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to the Governor-General of Saint Lucia and to Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence Pierre Saint Lucia February Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with Chi ..

Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with China to strengthen economic, bus ..

2 minutes ago
 SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycl ..

SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle

2 minutes ago
 University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women ..

University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research

2 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expans ..

2 minutes ago
 Global Developer Conference underway to promote im ..

Global Developer Conference underway to promote implementation of AI scenarios

3 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Sho ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Shooting Championships 2025

3 minutes ago
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Lucia on Independence Day

3 minutes ago
 DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators E ..

DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators Exhibition

3 minutes ago
 Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru

Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru

4 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on Founding Day

4 minutes ago
 Xposure International Film Awards 2025 honours top ..

Xposure International Film Awards 2025 honours top global filmmaking talents

4 minutes ago
 Saqr Charity and Humanitarian Foundation delivers ..

Saqr Charity and Humanitarian Foundation delivers 300 tonnes of newborn aid to G ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East