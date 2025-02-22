UAE Leaders Congratulate Governor-General Of Saint Lucia On Independence Day
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2025 | 08:01 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 22nd February, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message to Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles, Governor-General of Saint Lucia, congratulating him on his country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to the Governor-General of Saint Lucia and to Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with China to strengthen economic, bus ..
SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle
University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expans ..
Global Developer Conference underway to promote implementation of AI scenarios
Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Shooting Championships 2025
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Lucia on Independence Day
DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators Exhibition
Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru
UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on Founding Day
Xposure International Film Awards 2025 honours top global filmmaking talents
Saqr Charity and Humanitarian Foundation delivers 300 tonnes of newborn aid to G ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with China to strengthen economic, business partnerships2 minutes ago
-
SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle2 minutes ago
-
University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research2 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expansion of integrated co ..2 minutes ago
-
Italy's Inflation in January up to 1.5%: ISTAT3 minutes ago
-
Global Developer Conference underway to promote implementation of AI scenarios3 minutes ago
-
Indonesia advocates for ethical AI3 minutes ago
-
Green Climate Fund grants $103.2 million to boost Early Warnings for All3 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Shooting Championships 20253 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Lucia on Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators Exhibition3 minutes ago
-
Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru4 minutes ago