UAE Leaders Congratulate Governor-General Of Belize On Independence Day
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2025 | 11:45 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Froyla Tzalam, Governor-General of Belize, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to Governor-General Tzalam and to Prime Minister John Briceño.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025
Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League lead
Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outcomes of High-level Internationa ..
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Dhannah in Al Dhafra Region, reviews ADNOC’s strate ..
UAE rider Rashid Al Muhairi wins Endurance World Championship for Juniors in Rom ..
Egypt hails Portugal's plans to recognise Palestinian state
Cyberattack causes flight delays, cancellations at major European airports
Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan
President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar
Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan
Over125 UAE aid trucks entered Gaza via Egyptian Rafah crossing
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Belize on Independence Day1 minute ago
-
Disruption at Brussels Airport extends into Sunday1 hour ago
-
One dead, several wounded in New Hampshire country club shooting1 hour ago
-
EVs take up nearly 20% of newly registered cars in Korea in August2 hours ago
-
Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League lead11 hours ago
-
Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outcomes of High-level International Conference on Pale ..12 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Dhannah in Al Dhafra Region, reviews ADNOC’s strategic projects13 hours ago
-
UAE rider Rashid Al Muhairi wins Endurance World Championship for Juniors in Romania14 hours ago
-
Egypt’s Qantara West Zone projects to generate up to $4 bn in exports, says PM14 hours ago
-
Egypt hails Portugal's plans to recognise Palestinian state14 hours ago
-
Cyberattack causes flight delays, cancellations at major European airports16 hours ago
-
Over125 UAE aid trucks entered Gaza via Egyptian Rafah crossing17 hours ago