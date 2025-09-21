Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate Governor-General Of Belize On Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2025 | 11:45 AM

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Belize on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Froyla Tzalam, Governor-General of Belize, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to Governor-General Tzalam and to Prime Minister John Briceño.

