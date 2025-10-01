UAE Leaders Congratulate Governor-General Of Tuvalu On Independence Day
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 03:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Tofiga Vaevalu Falani, Governor-General of Tuvalu, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Governor-General of Tuvalu and to Prime Minister Feleti Teo.
Recent Stories
TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..
Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..
PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week in Manish Malhotra creation
Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandya and Nabi slip
Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Sea in 24 hours; no immediate im ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on Independence Day
CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk Working Group meeting for cent ..
M42, Medical Tourism Association, Mastercard to expand UAE’s global patient re ..
Khalifa University, Ducab to advance 2D materials research, industrial applicati ..
Arab, German news agencies to discuss media development at Berlin symposium
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day12 minutes ago
-
Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Sea in 24 hours; no immediate impact on UAE42 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on Independence Day42 minutes ago
-
CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk Working Group meeting for central banks57 minutes ago
-
M42, Medical Tourism Association, Mastercard to expand UAE’s global patient reach57 minutes ago
-
Khalifa University, Ducab to advance 2D materials research, industrial applications1 hour ago
-
Arab, German news agencies to discuss media development at Berlin symposium1 hour ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Cyprus on Independence Day1 hour ago
-
Technology Innovation Institute unveils 'Manarat' control electronics platform1 hour ago
-
Sharjah Ruler issues decree to convene SCC1 hour ago
-
EU consistently targeted by diverse yet convergent threat groups, ENISA warns1 hour ago
-
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi signs agreement to pilot innovative surgical platform 'Polyphonic'1 hour ago