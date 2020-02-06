UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Governor-General Of New Zealand On National Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Patsy Reddy, Governor-General of New Zealand, on the occasion of her country's National Day, which is observed on 6th February.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to New Zealand's Governor-General and to the country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on the occasion.

