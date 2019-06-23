UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Grand Duke Of Luxembourg On National Day

Sun 23rd June 2019 | 03:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Grand Duke of Luxembourg on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is marked on 23rd June.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Grand Duke.

