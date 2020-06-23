UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Grand Duke Of Luxembourg On National Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 11:45 AM

UAE leaders congratulate Grand Duke of Luxembourg on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is marked on 23rd June.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Grand Duke. Their Highnesses also congratulated Prime Minister Xavier Bettel on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Luxembourg June

Recent Stories

Saudi-led Coalition intercepts Houthi missiles, bo ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 23, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai is set to connect the world, agai ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Coalition welcomes Government of Yemen and the Sou ..

10 hours ago

Gargash, Bogdanov discuss latest regional developm ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.